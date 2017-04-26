Tunisia: date exports from Tozeur reach record high

Date exports from the Tozeur region reached a record of 16,160 tonnes between October 1, 2016 and April 24, 2017, for a total value of 89.725 million dinars (MD), according to data provided by the Regional Directorate of the Inter-professional Fruit Group.

Nationally, 80 thousand tons have been exported so far, generating 420.225 MTD, against 72 thousand tons (the equivalent of 311 MTD), during the same period of the previous campaign.

These exports posted an increase of 8 thousand tons and a marked improvement in revenues favored by rising prices of Tunisian dates on the international market, said regional director of GIFruits, Ali Tahar Bouazizi.