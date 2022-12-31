Foot-Coupe d’Angleterre: le programme du 3e tour

Programme du 3e tour de la Coupe
d’Angleterre qui sera disputé les vendredi 6 janvier, samedi 7 janvier,
dimanche 8 janvier et lundi 9 janvier.
Vendredi 6 janvier 2023
(21h00) Manchester United – Everton
Samedi 7 janvier 2023
(13h30) Gillingham (4e div.) - Leicester
Forest Green Rovers (3e div.) - Birmingham (2e div.)
Crystal Palace - Southampton
Preston NE (2e div.) - Huddersfield (2e div.)
Tottenham - Portsmouth (3e div.)
Reading (2e div.) - Watford (2e div.)
(16h00) Blackpool (2e div.) - Nottingham Forest
Hull (2e div.) - Fulham
Middlesbrough (2e div.) - Brighton
Chesterfield (5e div.) - West Brom (2e div.)
Boreham Wood (5e div.) - Accrington Stanley (3e div.)
Bournemouth - Burnley (2e div.)
Fleetwood Town (3e div.) - Queens Park Rangers (2e div.)
Millwall (2e div.) - Sheffield United (2e div.)
Shrewsbury Town (3e div.) - Sunderland (2e div.)
Ipswich Town (3e div.) - Rotherham United (2e div.)
(18h30) Grimsby Town (4e div.) - Burton Albion (3e div.)
Brentford - West Ham
Coventry (2e div.) - Wrexham (5e div.)
Luton Town (2e div.) - Wigan (2e div.)
(19h00) Sheffield Wednesday (3e div.) - Newcastle
(21h00) Liverpool - Wolverhampton
Dimanche 8 janvier 2023
(13h30) Bristol City (2e div.) - Swansea (2e div.)
Derby County (3e div.) - Barnsley (3e div.)
(15h00) Hartlepool United (4e div.) - Stoke City (2e div.)
Stockport County (4e div.) - Walsall (4e div.)
Cardiff City (2e div.) - Leeds United
Norwich City (2e div.) - Blackburn (2e div.)
(17h30) Manchester City - Chelsea
Aston Villa - Stevenage FC (4e div.)
Lundi 9 janvier 2023
(21h00) Oxford United (3e div.) - Arsenal
