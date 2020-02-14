Foot-Supercoupe d’Afrique (ES Tunis-Zamalek): formations des deux équipes

par -

Voici les formations de l’Espérance sportive de Tunis et du Zamalek d’Egypte qui s’affrontent dans un peu moins d’une heure en supercoupe d’Afrique au stade Al Gharrafa à Doha au Qatar.
Formation de l’espérance de Tunis:
Moez Ben Cherifia/Ilyes Chetti/Sameh Derbali/Khalil Chammam/ Mohamed Ali Yacoubi/Kwame Bunsu/Foussiney Koulibaly/Bilel Ben Saha/Abderraouf Ben Guith/Ibrahim Ouattara/Hamdou El Houni.
Formation du Zamalek d’Egypte:
Mohamed Kotb Abou Jabal Ali/Tarek Hamad/Mohamed Aleddine Mahmoud/Hazem Imam/Youssef Mohamed Ibrahim Feyed/Ferjani Sassi/Mustapha Ahmad Abdallah/Mohamed Abdechafai Sidi Bouzid/Achraf Ben Chargui/Ahmad Mustapha Sayed/Mahmoud Hamdi Mohamed Attia.

