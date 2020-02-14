Foot-Supercoupe d’Afrique (ES Tunis-Zamalek): formations des deux équipes
Voici les formations de l’Espérance sportive de Tunis et du Zamalek d’Egypte qui s’affrontent dans un peu moins d’une heure en supercoupe d’Afrique au stade Al Gharrafa à Doha au Qatar.
Formation de l’espérance de Tunis:
Moez Ben Cherifia/Ilyes Chetti/Sameh Derbali/Khalil Chammam/ Mohamed Ali Yacoubi/Kwame Bunsu/Foussiney Koulibaly/Bilel Ben Saha/Abderraouf Ben Guith/Ibrahim Ouattara/Hamdou El Houni.
Formation du Zamalek d’Egypte:
Mohamed Kotb Abou Jabal Ali/Tarek Hamad/Mohamed Aleddine Mahmoud/Hazem Imam/Youssef Mohamed Ibrahim Feyed/Ferjani Sassi/Mustapha Ahmad Abdallah/Mohamed Abdechafai Sidi Bouzid/Achraf Ben Chargui/Ahmad Mustapha Sayed/Mahmoud Hamdi Mohamed Attia.