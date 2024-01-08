Résultats du 3e tour de la Coupe d’Angleterre:
Jeudi 4 janvier
Crystal Palace – Everton 0 – 0
Vendredi 5 janvier
Brentford – Wolverhampton 1 – 1
(+) Fulham – Rotherham United 1 – 0
(+) Tottenham – Burnley 1 – 0
Samedi 6 janvier
AFC Wimbledon – (+) Ipswich Town 1 – 3
Millwall – (+) Leicester 2 – 3
(+) Coventry – Oxford United 6 – 2
(+) Maidstone United – Stevenage FC 1 – 0
Sunderland – (+) Newcastle 0 – 3
(+) Blackburn – Cambridge United 5 – 2
Gillingham – (+) Sheffield United 0 – 4
QPR – (+) Bournemouth 2 – 3
Stoke – (+) Brighton 2 – 4
Norwich City – Bristol Rovers 1 – 1
(+) Southampton – Walsall 4 – 0
(+) Watford – Chesterfield 2 – 1
(+) Plymouth Argyle – Sutton United 3 – 1
Newport County (WAL) – Eastleigh (ENG) 1 – 1
Hull – Birmingham 1 – 1
Middlesbrough – (+) Aston Villa 0 – 1
(+) Swansea – Morecambe 2 – 0
(+) Chelsea – Preston NE 4 – 0
(+) Sheffield W. – Cardiff City 4 – 0
Dimanche 7 janvier
Nottingham Forest – Blackpool 2 – 2
(+) Manchester City – Huddersfield 5 – 0
Luton Town – Bolton 0 – 0
Shrewsbury Town – (+) Wrexham 0 – 1
West Ham – Bristol City 1 – 1
(+) West Brom – Aldershot Town 4 – 1
Peterborough United – Leeds United 0 – 3
Arsenal – Liverpool (+) 0 – 2
Lundi 8 janvier
(21h15) Wigan – Manchester United.
Coupe d’Angleterre (3e tour): les résultats
Résultats du 3e tour de la Coupe d’Angleterre: