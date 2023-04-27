Foot – Coupe de la CAF (Quarts de finale retour) : Programme

Voici le programme des quarts de finale retour de la Coupe de la Confédération africaine de football :

Dimanche 30 avril :

17h00 : ASEC Mimosas (CIV) – US Monastir (TUN)

Marumo Gallants (RSA) – Pyramids FC (EGY)

Young Africans – Rivers United (NGR)

20h00 : AS FAR (MAR) – USM Alger (ALG)

— Quarts de finale aller :

Dimanche 23 avril :

Rivers United (NGR) – Young Africans (TAN) 0 – 2

US Monastir (TUN) – ASEC Mimosas (CIV) 0 – 0

Pyramids FC (EGY) – Marumo Gallants (RSA) 1 – 1

USM Alger (ALG) – AS FAR (MAR) 2 – 0

