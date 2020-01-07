Coupe d’Angleterre – 3e tour: les résultats complets
Résultats complets du 3e tour de la Coupe d’Angleterre de football disputé samedi, dimanche et lundi:
samedi
(+) Millwall (ENG) – Newport County (WAL) 3 – 0
Rotherham United (ENG) – (+) Hull (ENG) 2 – 3
Rochdale (ENG) – Newcastle (ENG) 1 – 1
Bristol City (ENG) – Shrewsbury Town (ENG) 1 – 1
(+) Burnley (ENG) – Peterborough United (ENG) 4 – 2
(+) Birmingham (ENG) – Blackburn (ENG) 2 – 1
Reading (ENG) – Blackpool (ENG) 2 – 2
Watford (ENG) – Tranmere Rovers (ENG) 3 – 3
Preston NE (ENG) – (+) Norwich City (ENG) 2 – 4
(+) Brentford (ENG) – Stoke (ENG) 1 – 0
(+) Fulham (ENG) – Aston Villa (ENG) 2 – 1
Cardiff City (ENG) – Carlisle United (ENG) 2 – 2
(+) Oxford United (ENG) – Hartlepool United (ENG) 4 – 1
(+) Southampton (ENG) – Huddersfield (ENG) 2 – 0
Brighton (ENG) – (+) Sheffield W. (ENG) 0 – 1
(+) Manchester City (ENG) – Port Vale (ENG) 4 – 1
(+) Leicester (ENG) – Wigan (ENG) 2 – 0
Wolverhampton (ENG) – Manchester United (ENG) 0 – 0
(+) Bournemouth (ENG) – Luton Town (ENG) 4 – 0
Fleetwood Town (ENG) – (+) Portsmouth (ENG) 1 – 2
dimanche
Middlesbrough (ENG) – Tottenham (ENG) 1 – 1
Crystal Palace (ENG) – (+) Derby County (ENG) 0 – 1
(+) QPR (ENG) – Swansea (ENG) 5 – 1
(+) Chelsea (ENG) – Nottingham Forest (ENG) 2 – 0
Charlton (ENG) – (+) West Brom (ENG) 0 – 1
(+) Sheffield United (ENG) – AFC Fylde (ENG) 2 – 1
Bristol Rovers (ENG) – Coventry (ENG) 2 – 2
Crewe Alexandra (ENG) – (+) Barnsley (ENG) 1 – 3
Burton Albion (ENG) – (+) Northampton Town (ENG) 2 – 4
(+) Liverpool (ENG) – Everton (ENG) 1 – 0
Gillingham (ENG) – (+) West Ham (ENG) 0 – 2
lundi
(+) Arsenal (ENG) – Leeds United (ENG) 1 – 0
NDLR: les équipes ayant fait match nul se départageront lors d’une
nouvelle rencontre.