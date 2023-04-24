Foot-Ligue 1 (4e journée Play-off) : Résultats des matchs de dimanche

Résultats des rencontres de la 4e journée play-off du championnat de la Ligue 1 du football professionnel, disputées dimanche:
Dimanche 23 avril:
A Sfax:
CS Sfaxien 0
O Béja 0
A Tataouine:
US Tataouine 1 Maher Boulabyar 16′
US Ben Guerdane 1 Fakhreddine Ouji 45′
Mardi 25 avril:
A Radès:
Espérance ST – ES Sahal
Mercredi 26 avril:
A Monastir:
US Monastir – C Africain
Classement PTS J V N D BP BC DIF
- Etoile du Sahel 12 3 3 0 0 4 1 +3
- C. Africain 8 3 2 1 0 5 1 +4
- US Monastir 8 3 1 1 1 3 3 0
- Espérance ST 8 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1
- US Ben Guerdane 7 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1
- CS Sfaxien 6 4 1 2 1 2 2 0
. O. Béja 6 4 1 1 2 2 2 0
- US Tataouine 3 4 0 1 3 2 7 -5
