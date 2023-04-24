Foot-Ligue 1 (4e journée Play-off) : Résultats des matchs de dimanche

Résultats des rencontres de la 4e journée play-off du championnat de la Ligue 1 du football professionnel, disputées dimanche:

Dimanche 23 avril:

A Sfax:

CS Sfaxien 0

O Béja 0

A Tataouine:

US Tataouine 1 Maher Boulabyar 16′

US Ben Guerdane 1 Fakhreddine Ouji 45′

Mardi 25 avril:

A Radès:

Espérance ST – ES Sahal

Mercredi 26 avril:

A Monastir:

US Monastir – C Africain

Classement PTS J V N D BP BC DIF

Etoile du Sahel 12 3 3 0 0 4 1 +3 C. Africain 8 3 2 1 0 5 1 +4 US Monastir 8 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 Espérance ST 8 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 US Ben Guerdane 7 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 CS Sfaxien 6 4 1 2 1 2 2 0

. O. Béja 6 4 1 1 2 2 2 0 US Tataouine 3 4 0 1 3 2 7 -5