mardi 2 mars 2021
Sport

Championnat d’Angleterre (26e journée): Résultats complets

Par African Manager
Résultats complets au terme des matches de la 26e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football (Premier League):

Samedi :

Manchester City – West Ham 2 – 1

West Brom – Brighton 1 – 0

Leeds United – Aston Villa 0 – 1

Newcastle – Wolverhampton 1 – 1

Dimanche :

Leicester – Arsenal 1 – 3

Crystal Palace – Fulham 0 – 0

Tottenham – Burnley 4 – 0

Chelsea – Manchester United 0 – 0

Sheffield United – Liverpool 0 – 2

Lundi :

Everton – Southampton 1 – 0

Pts J

1. Manchester City 62 26

2. Manchester United 50 26

3. Leicester 49 26

4. West Ham 45 26

5. Chelsea 44 26

6. Liverpool 43 26

7. Everton 43 25

8. Tottenham 39 25

9. Aston Villa 39 24

10. Arsenal 37 26

11. Leeds United 35 26

12. Wolverhampton 34 26

13. Crystal Palace 33 26

14. Southampton 30 26

15. Burnley 28 26

16. Brighton 26 26

17. Newcastle 26 26

18. Fulham 23 26

19. West Brom 17 26

20. Sheffield United 11 26

