Championnat d’Angleterre (26e journée): Résultats complets

Résultats complets au terme des matches de la 26e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football (Premier League):
Samedi :
Manchester City – West Ham 2 – 1
West Brom – Brighton 1 – 0
Leeds United – Aston Villa 0 – 1
Newcastle – Wolverhampton 1 – 1
Dimanche :
Leicester – Arsenal 1 – 3
Crystal Palace – Fulham 0 – 0
Tottenham – Burnley 4 – 0
Chelsea – Manchester United 0 – 0
Sheffield United – Liverpool 0 – 2
Lundi :
Everton – Southampton 1 – 0
Pts J
1. Manchester City 62 26
2. Manchester United 50 26
3. Leicester 49 26
4. West Ham 45 26
5. Chelsea 44 26
6. Liverpool 43 26
7. Everton 43 25
8. Tottenham 39 25
9. Aston Villa 39 24
10. Arsenal 37 26
11. Leeds United 35 26
12. Wolverhampton 34 26
13. Crystal Palace 33 26
14. Southampton 30 26
15. Burnley 28 26
16. Brighton 26 26
17. Newcastle 26 26
18. Fulham 23 26
19. West Brom 17 26
20. Sheffield United 11 26