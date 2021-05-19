Championnat d’Angleterre – 37e journée: les résultats

Résultats de la 37e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Mardi 18 mai
Southampton – Leeds United 0 – 2
Manchester United – Fulham 1 – 1
Brighton – Manchester City 3 – 2
Chelsea – Leicester 2 – 1
Mercredi 19 mai
(19h00) Tottenham – Aston Villa
Newcastle – Sheffield United
Everton – Wolverhampton
(20h00) Crystal Palace – Arsenal
(21h15) West Brom – West Ham
Burnley – Liverpool
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Manchester City 83 37 26 5 6 78 32 46
2. Manchester United 71 37 20 11 6 71 43 28
3. Chelsea 67 37 19 10 8 57 34 23
4. Leicester 66 37 20 6 11 66 46 20
5. Liverpool 63 36 18 9 9 63 42 21
6. Tottenham 59 36 17 8 11 63 41 22
7. West Ham 59 36 17 8 11 56 46 10
8. Leeds United 56 37 17 5 15 59 53 6
9. Everton 56 36 16 8 12 46 43 3
10. Arsenal 55 36 16 7 13 50 38 12
11. Aston Villa 49 36 14 7 15 51 44 7
12. Wolverhampton 45 36 12 9 15 35 49 -14
13. Crystal Palace 44 36 12 8 16 40 61 -21
14. Southampton 43 37 12 7 18 47 65 -18
15. Brighton 41 37 9 14 14 40 44 -4
16. Burnley 39 36 10 9 17 33 51 -18
17. Newcastle 39 36 10 9 17 43 62 -19
18. Fulham 28 37 5 13 19 27 51 -24
19. West Brom 26 36 5 11 20 33 70 -37
20. Sheffield United 20 36 6 2 28 19 62 -43
NDLR: Les quatre premiers qualifiés pour la Ligue des champions. Le 5e qualifié pour la phase de groupes de la Ligue Europa . Les trois derniers sont relégués.