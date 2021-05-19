22.9 C
Sport

Championnat d’Angleterre – 37e journée: les résultats

Par African Manager
0
6

Résultats de la 37e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:

Mardi 18 mai

Southampton – Leeds United 0 – 2

Manchester United – Fulham 1 – 1

Brighton – Manchester City 3 – 2

Chelsea – Leicester 2 – 1

Mercredi 19 mai

(19h00) Tottenham – Aston Villa

Newcastle – Sheffield United

Everton – Wolverhampton

(20h00) Crystal Palace – Arsenal

(21h15) West Brom – West Ham

Burnley – Liverpool

Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif

1. Manchester City 83 37 26 5 6 78 32 46

2. Manchester United 71 37 20 11 6 71 43 28

3. Chelsea 67 37 19 10 8 57 34 23

4. Leicester 66 37 20 6 11 66 46 20

5. Liverpool 63 36 18 9 9 63 42 21

6. Tottenham 59 36 17 8 11 63 41 22

7. West Ham 59 36 17 8 11 56 46 10

8. Leeds United 56 37 17 5 15 59 53 6

9. Everton 56 36 16 8 12 46 43 3

10. Arsenal 55 36 16 7 13 50 38 12

11. Aston Villa 49 36 14 7 15 51 44 7

12. Wolverhampton 45 36 12 9 15 35 49 -14

13. Crystal Palace 44 36 12 8 16 40 61 -21

14. Southampton 43 37 12 7 18 47 65 -18

15. Brighton 41 37 9 14 14 40 44 -4

16. Burnley 39 36 10 9 17 33 51 -18

17. Newcastle 39 36 10 9 17 43 62 -19

18. Fulham 28 37 5 13 19 27 51 -24

19. West Brom 26 36 5 11 20 33 70 -37

20. Sheffield United 20 36 6 2 28 19 62 -43

NDLR: Les quatre premiers qualifiés pour la Ligue des champions. Le 5e qualifié pour la phase de groupes de la Ligue Europa . Les trois derniers sont relégués.

