Championnat d’Italie – 25e journée: les résultats

Par African Manager
Résultats de la 25e journée du Championnat d’Italie de football.

Mardi 2 mars

Juventus Turin – Spezia 3 – 0

Mercredi 3 mars

Sassuolo – Naples 3 – 3

AC Milan – Udinese 1 – 1

Genoa – Sampdoria Gênes 1 – 1

Benevento – Hellas Vérone 0 – 3

Atalanta Bergame – Crotone 5 – 1

Cagliari – Bologne 1 – 0

Fiorentina – AS Rome 1 – 2

Jeudi 4 mars

Parme – Inter Milan 1 – 2

. reporté

Lazio Rome – Torino

Classement: Pts J

1. Inter Milan 59 25

2. AC Milan 53 25

3. Juventus 49 24

4. Atalanta 49 25

5. AS Rome 47 25

6. Naples 44 24

7. Lazio Rome 43 24

8. Hellas Vérone 38 25

9. Sassuolo 36 24

10. Sam. Gênes 31 25

11. Udinese 29 25

12. Bologne 28 25

13. Genoa 27 25

14. Fiorentina 25 25

15. Spezia 25 25

16. Benevento 25 25

17. Cagliari 21 25

18. Torino 20 23

19. Parme 15 25

20. Crotone 12 25

