Championnat d’Italie – 25e journée: les résultats

Résultats de la 25e journée du Championnat d’Italie de football.
- Publicité-
Mardi 2 mars
Juventus Turin – Spezia 3 – 0
Mercredi 3 mars
Sassuolo – Naples 3 – 3
AC Milan – Udinese 1 – 1
Genoa – Sampdoria Gênes 1 – 1
Benevento – Hellas Vérone 0 – 3
Atalanta Bergame – Crotone 5 – 1
Cagliari – Bologne 1 – 0
Fiorentina – AS Rome 1 – 2
Jeudi 4 mars
Parme – Inter Milan 1 – 2
. reporté
Lazio Rome – Torino
Classement: Pts J
1. Inter Milan 59 25
2. AC Milan 53 25
3. Juventus 49 24
4. Atalanta 49 25
5. AS Rome 47 25
6. Naples 44 24
7. Lazio Rome 43 24
8. Hellas Vérone 38 25
9. Sassuolo 36 24
10. Sam. Gênes 31 25
11. Udinese 29 25
12. Bologne 28 25
13. Genoa 27 25
14. Fiorentina 25 25
15. Spezia 25 25
16. Benevento 25 25
17. Cagliari 21 25
18. Torino 20 23
19. Parme 15 25
20. Crotone 12 25