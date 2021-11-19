20.9 C
Sport

Championnats européens : programme du week-end

Par African Manager
Programme des matches des championnats européens de football prévus ce week-end:

. Championnat d’Italie (13e journée) :

Samedi 20 novembre

(15h00) Atalanta Bergame – Spezia

(18h00) Lazio Rome – Juventus Turin

(20h45) Fiorentina – AC Milan

Dimanche 21 novembre

(12h30) Sassuolo – Cagliari

(15h00) Bologne – Venise

(15h00) Salernitana – Sampdoria Gênes

(18h00) Inter Milan – Naples

(20h45) Genoa – AS Rome

Lundi 22 novembre

(18h30) Hellas Vérone – Empoli

(20h45) Torino – Udinese.

. Championnat d’Espagne (14e journée):

Vendredi 19 novembre

(21h00) Levante – Athletic Bilbao

Samedi 20 novembre

(14h00) Celta Vigo – Villarreal

(16h15) Séville FC – Alavés

(18h30) Atlético Madrid – Osasuna

(21h00) FC Barcelone – Espanyol Barcelone

Dimanche 21 novembre

(14h00) Getafe – Cadix

(16h15) Grenade – Real Madrid

(18h30) Elche – Betis Séville

(21h00) Real Sociedad – Valence

Lundi 22 novembre

(21h00) Rayo Vallecano – Majorque.

. Championnat d’Angleterre (12e journée):

Samedi 20 novembre

(13h30) Leicester – Chelsea

(16h00) Aston Villa – Brighton

(16h00) Burnley – Crystal Palace

(16h00) Wolverhampton – West Ham

(16h00) Watford – Manchester United

(16h00) Newcastle – Brentford

(16h00) Norwich City – Southampton

(18h30) Liverpool – Arsenal

Dimanche 21 novembre

(15h00) Manchester City – Everton

(17h30) Tottenham – Leeds United.

. Championnat de France (14e journée):

Vendredi 19 novembre

(21h00) Monaco – Lille

Samedi 20 novembre

(17h00) Paris SG – Nantes

(21h00) Rennes – Montpellier

Dimanche 21 novembre

(13h00) Brest – Lens

(15h00) Angers – Lorient

(15h00) Troyes – Saint-Etienne

(15h00) Metz – Bordeaux

(15h00) Strasbourg – Reims

(17h00) Clermont – Nice

(20h45) Lyon – Marseille.

. Championnat d’Allemagne (12e journée):

Vendredi 19 novembre

(20h30) Augsbourg – Bayern Munich

Samedi 20 novembre

(15h30) Bielefeld – Wolfsburg

(15h30) Bayer Leverkusen – Bochum

(15h30) Mönchengladbach – Fürth

(15h30) Hoffenheim – RB Leipzig

(15h30) Dortmund – Stuttgart

(18h30) Union Berlin – Hertha Berlin

Dimanche 21 novembre

(15h30) Fribourg – Eintracht Francfort

(17h30) Mayence – FC Cologne.

