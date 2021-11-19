Championnats européens : programme du week-end

Programme des matches des championnats européens de football prévus ce week-end:
. Championnat d’Italie (13e journée) :
Samedi 20 novembre
(15h00) Atalanta Bergame – Spezia
(18h00) Lazio Rome – Juventus Turin
(20h45) Fiorentina – AC Milan
Dimanche 21 novembre
(12h30) Sassuolo – Cagliari
(15h00) Bologne – Venise
(15h00) Salernitana – Sampdoria Gênes
(18h00) Inter Milan – Naples
(20h45) Genoa – AS Rome
Lundi 22 novembre
(18h30) Hellas Vérone – Empoli
(20h45) Torino – Udinese.
. Championnat d’Espagne (14e journée):
Vendredi 19 novembre
(21h00) Levante – Athletic Bilbao
Samedi 20 novembre
(14h00) Celta Vigo – Villarreal
(16h15) Séville FC – Alavés
(18h30) Atlético Madrid – Osasuna
(21h00) FC Barcelone – Espanyol Barcelone
Dimanche 21 novembre
(14h00) Getafe – Cadix
(16h15) Grenade – Real Madrid
(18h30) Elche – Betis Séville
(21h00) Real Sociedad – Valence
Lundi 22 novembre
(21h00) Rayo Vallecano – Majorque.
. Championnat d’Angleterre (12e journée):
Samedi 20 novembre
(13h30) Leicester – Chelsea
(16h00) Aston Villa – Brighton
(16h00) Burnley – Crystal Palace
(16h00) Wolverhampton – West Ham
(16h00) Watford – Manchester United
(16h00) Newcastle – Brentford
(16h00) Norwich City – Southampton
(18h30) Liverpool – Arsenal
Dimanche 21 novembre
(15h00) Manchester City – Everton
(17h30) Tottenham – Leeds United.
. Championnat de France (14e journée):
Vendredi 19 novembre
(21h00) Monaco – Lille
Samedi 20 novembre
(17h00) Paris SG – Nantes
(21h00) Rennes – Montpellier
Dimanche 21 novembre
(13h00) Brest – Lens
(15h00) Angers – Lorient
(15h00) Troyes – Saint-Etienne
(15h00) Metz – Bordeaux
(15h00) Strasbourg – Reims
(17h00) Clermont – Nice
(20h45) Lyon – Marseille.
. Championnat d’Allemagne (12e journée):
Vendredi 19 novembre
(20h30) Augsbourg – Bayern Munich
Samedi 20 novembre
(15h30) Bielefeld – Wolfsburg
(15h30) Bayer Leverkusen – Bochum
(15h30) Mönchengladbach – Fürth
(15h30) Hoffenheim – RB Leipzig
(15h30) Dortmund – Stuttgart
(18h30) Union Berlin – Hertha Berlin
Dimanche 21 novembre
(15h30) Fribourg – Eintracht Francfort
(17h30) Mayence – FC Cologne.